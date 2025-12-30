Dakota Johnson spotted on cozy dinner date with Role Model, fuels dating rumors after splitting with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and musician Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, have set social media abuzz after being spotted together recently during an outing. The two were photographed enjoying a candlelit dinner with friends, instantly sparking dating rumors. Images from the evening show the actress and the singer seated close to one another, appearing relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company.

According to several reports, the atmosphere during the dinner was notably intimate. A source revealed to TMZ that Dakota and Tucker were “cuddled up and grew very close” as the evening progressed, further fueling speculation about a budding romance. While neither of them has commented publicly on the nature of their relationship, their chemistry during the outing has not gone unnoticed by fans.

The sighting comes months after Dakota reportedly ended her long-term, on-again, off-again relationship with Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin. The pair began dating in 2017, were together for eight years, and were even engaged at one point before parting ways this year. In November, it was reported that Dakota had started dating again, signaling a new chapter in her personal life. Meanwhile, Tucker Pillsbury has also been single, having split from influencer Emma Chamberlain in 2023 after three years together. Their breakup reportedly inspired his album Kansas Anymore.

Outside of her personal life, Dakota Johnson has remained busy professionally. In 2025, she appeared in two films, Materialists and Splitsville. She is now gearing up for one of her most anticipated projects yet, which is the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel Verity, where she will star alongside Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway. As rumors swirl around her most recent outing, Dakota continues to balance a flourishing career that goes beyond her past relationships.

