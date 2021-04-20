Dakota Johnson to star in Netflix’s latest film; Project to be an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion

Dakota Johnson is set to take part in Netflix’s new film which will be an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion. Scroll down for more on this.

50 Shades fame actress Dakota Johnson will reportedly be starring in streaming giant Netflix‘s new movie, Persuasion, which is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s famed novel. Broadway director, Carrie Cracknell, will be making her feature film debut for the project, Variety also reports. No release date has been revealed at this time. The film will focus on “Anne Elliot, a headstrong woman living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy. Unmarried and 27-years-old, Anne reconnects with a man she was once persuaded to reject and faces a second chance at love.”

If you missed it, Dakota recently admitted she used to use a celebrity’s name to get into LA restaurants! During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 31-year-old actress opened up about her upbringing in a famous family, therapy and more, before admitting to the rumor. “Did you or did you not use to make reservations at restaurants under the name George Clooney to get the best table?” Drew asked the Our Friend star. Dakota replied, “It wasn’t even to get the best table it was just to get a reservation but yeah I did that.”

After doing that for a while, Dakota also revealed that she had met George and he knew that she’d been doing it. “I had not met him obviously and he was like, ‘I’ve heard about what you’ve done,’” Dakota recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ But he was cool with it.”

ALSO READ: Dakota Johnson moves in with Chris Martin amid secret marriage rumours; Swanky Malibu house comes with 6 rooms

Share your comment ×