Dakota Johnson to step into the superhero universe, set to play Madame Web in Spider-Man spin off

Dakota Johnson is all set to take on her first role as a superhero as reports suggest the actress will play Madame Web in Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off. The film will be centred around her character who has previously appeared in the comics in the 1980s The Amazing Spider-Man. This is the first time Johnson will be seen in a superhero film.

According to Hollywood Reporter, S.J. Clarkson is set to direct the feature, which is part of Sony’s calendar of films based on Marvel characters. As for details of who Madame Web is in the Marvel universe, the character is a mutant who specializes in predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes. She has also served as a mentor to Peter Parker's alter ego and also generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman.

Madame Web in the comic book world is depicted as a blind, paralyzed old woman. It's not clear yet, how Johnson's character will be presented in the film. The film's script is being penned by writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who have previously written Morbius starring Jared Leto which is slated to release on April 1, 2022.

In terms of Dakota Johnson's career, the actress after becoming a massive sensation following the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise went on to star in some major indie films. Johnson has recently been the talk of the town in the festival circuit for her performance in Am I OK? and Cha Cha Real Smooth which have also been produced by her.

As for Sony's upcoming projects based on Marvel characters, apart from already developing films based on Venom and Morbius, the studio also has Kraven the Hunter in the works with star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

