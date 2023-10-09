Dalton Gomez kisses Malika Monroe publicly days after USD 1.2 million divorce settlement from Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande filed for a divorce against her husband Dalton, however, things weren’t always like this, the two had a public yet intimate wedding. In the span of just two years, things went downhill and the couple decided to part ways. According to the settlement Gomez will also receive half of the net proceeds from the sale of their LA home and Grande will pay up to $25,000 of Dalton’s attorney’s fees. Just a couple of months after the final divorce, the estranged husband is already seen making out publically with the It Follows star, Malika Monroe.

Deuxmoi posted a picture of Gomez smooching the 30 years old actress passionately to its Instagram Story this weekend. The couple was "PACKING on the PDA." took no steps to disguise themselves and were "very friendly and both introduced themselves,” a source opened up to the gossip site. The insider added, "They would look around to see if anyone was looking and then continue to make out in front of everyone.” Monroe has been linked with the Stranger Things star Joe Keery since 2017. So what’s cooking between Monroe and Gomez, only time will tell.

As per a source, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez ‘took their time with everything’

According to Page Six, "Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each other through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible,” continuing, “which is why they really took their time with everything.” The source also added, "They have a strong mutual respect for each other."





Not just Dalton Gomez, but Ariana Grande has moved on too

Meanwhile, Ariana is also making her own moves. She’s already started seeing Ethan Slater, whom she met on the set of Wicked. The two have been in a romantic relationship for several months, since after Wicked started filming. Slater also split with his wife Lily Jay this July after being together for 10 years. Grande and the actor have reportedly living together since their respective divorces. In an exclusive interview with Page Six in July, Lily called out the 7 Rings singer saying she was “not a girl’s girl.”

