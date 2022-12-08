Dame Emma Thompson opens up on her viral dancing VIDEO at Adele's concert

Dame Emma Thompson is one of the most celebrated actors in the Hollywood industry. Throughout her 40-year-long career, she has been featured in several popular films such as The Remains of the Day, Men In Black 3, Beauty and the Beast, and the Harry Potter series to name a few. Last year, the 63-year-old actor grabbed headlines after a video went viral wherein she can be seen dancing like there is no tomorrow at Adele’s concert. And now, the veteran actor has spoken up about this viral video.

Dame Emma Thompson and her viral dancing video at Adele's concert The Harry Potter series actor shared why she chose to dance to her level best. While interacting with the US talk show host Jimmy Fallon, the veteran actor highlighted that it was the first time everyone was allowed to socialize amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Recalling the day of the concert, she said, “All the celebrities were downstairs. And they were all sort of sitting there and I’m going, “GET UP! We’ve been in Covid for two years, we’re OUT!” “It was the first time we’d all been out. Thank God we can get out!” she told Fallon. Adele, as per a report published in The Metro, wasn’t the only person in awe of the Love Actually star’s moves that night.