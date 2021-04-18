Damian Lewis writes tearful letter to late wife Helen McCrory; Reveals her final wishes for their family

Helen McCrory’s husband Damian Lewis recently penned down an emotional statement, in mourning of his late wife, who passed away last week.

Actor Damian Lewis recently wrote a touching tribute to his late wife Helen McCrory, who passed away last week after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 52. The couple had been married since 2007 and they have two children, daughter Manon, 14, and son Gulliver, 13. In Sunday Times, Damian wrote: “I’ve never known anyone so consciously spread happiness,” adding that she “made their day better.”

“I’ve never known anyone able to enjoy life as much. Her ability to be in the present and enjoy the moment was inspirational. Nor was she interested in navel-gazing. No real self-interest in self-reflection; she believed in looking out, not in. Which is why she was able to turn her light so brightly on others,” Damian continued. He added that she was “funny as hell,” but also that she could be “magnificently angry, imperious, dismissive. Gloriously.” As her life was ending, she told Damian to “have girlfriends, lots of them,” but added, “Try at least to get through the funeral without snogging someone.”

She also said to their kids: “Don’t be sad, because even though I’m about to snuff it, I’ve lived the life I wanted to.” Damian concluded, “Already I miss her. She has shone more brightly in the last months than you would imagine even the brightest star could shine. In life, too, we had to rise to meet her. But her greatest and most exquisite act of bravery and generosity has been to ‘normalise’ her death.” “She’s shown no fear, no bitterness, no self-pity, only armed us with the courage to go on and insisted that no one be sad, because she is happy. I’m staggered by her. She’s been a meteor in our life,” he added.

