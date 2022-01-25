Damon Albarn 'unconditionally' APOLOGISES to Taylor Swift over his comments on her songwriting skills

After Taylor Swift called out Gorillaz singer Damon Albarn over his recent interview quote about her not writing her own songs, the latter has now responded to Swift with an apology. Albarn took to Twitter to respond to Taylor on the same tweet where she called him out and maintained that he apologises to her "unconditionally and unreservedly."

In response to Swift's remarks about Damon's quote not only being false but also damaging towards her, Albarn replied saying, "I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand."

Several Swifties were also quick enough to defend Taylor after Damon claimed that she doesn't write her own songs and also compared her to Billie Eilish. Also, Swift's collaborated Aaron Dessner responded to Albarn's comments and said, "As someone who has gotten to press record around her… your statements couldn’t be further from the truth. You’re obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process."

Damon in his interview with Los Angeles Times answered a question maintaining that he prefers Billie Eilish over Taylor Swift as described the forme as a more interesting songwriter. He added that he's more attracted to Eilish's music than that of Swift because it's "darker and less endlessly upbeat."

In her response to Albarn, Taylor Swift added how she was a fan of Damon until she read his take on her songwriting skills.

