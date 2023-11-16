Damsel Teaser: Millie Bobby Brown is intense as dragon-fighting princess in this action-packed fantasy flick

In the upcoming Netflix fantasy action film, Damsel, Millie Bobby Brown takes center stage as a young princess, Elodie, who finds herself in a perilous situation. The movie, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau, promises to be a thrilling adventure with a stellar cast, including Angela Bassett and Robin Wright.

The first official teaser/trailer for Damsel unveils a gripping narrative of deception, sacrifice, and survival. originally set to be released on October 13, 2023, with a runtime of 85 minutes, the film explores themes of fantasy, action, and adventure, and introduces audiences to a world where a seemingly helpless damsel takes control of her destiny. As the clock ticks down to the film's initial arrival on Netflix in 2024, viewers can expect an exhilarating cinematic experience with Millie Bobby Brown leading the charge in Damsel.

What's the plot of Damsel?

Elodie's story begins with an arranged marriage, and initially, her future seems bright. However, upon arriving at her new home, she discovers the grim reality. Her supposed Prince Charming and his family have sinister intentions. Burdened by an ancient debt owed to a dragon, Elodie becomes the sacrificial offering to settle the score.

Thrown into a cave with only her wits to rely on, Elodie must navigate a darkened maze and confront the fiery rage of the dragon. The film's trailer showcases her desperate dance with the formidable creature as she strives for survival.

Queen Isabelle, portrayed by Robin Wright, reveals to Elodie that this sacrifice is her duty to protect a kingdom she recently became a part of. However, Elodie's response to her perilous situation defies the expectations of the Queen and her subjects, setting the stage for kingdoms to collide in unexpected ways.

The synopsis of the film read: "A young woman agrees to marry a handsome prince -- only to discover it was all a trap. She is thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon and must rely solely on her wits and will to survive."

Who is in the star cast of Damsel?

The impressive ensemble cast includes Nick Robinson as Elodie's betrothed Prince Henry, Ray Winstone as the King, Brooke Carter as Prince Henry's younger sister, and Ricky Guillart as Sir Oded. Angela Bassett and Robin Wright bring their seasoned talents to the roles of Lady Bayford and Queen Isabelle, respectively. Other notable additions to the cast include Saif Mohsen, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Elmano Sancho, Sam Sharma, Sonya Nisa, and Erickson Santos Gomes.

Who's making Damsel?

The creative team behind Damsel is led by director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, known for 28 Weeks Later, with the script penned by Dan Mazeau. Millie Bobby Brown and Dan Mazeau serve as executive producers, joined by Mark Bomback, Robert Brown, and Sue Baden-Powell.

Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming projects

Following her acclaimed role in Netflix's Stranger Things, Brown's performance in Damsel is eagerly anticipated by fans. The film serves as a bridge until the release of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. Additionally, Brown is set to appear in Anthony and Joe Russo's collaboration with Netflix, The Electric State, and later Enola Holmes 3.

