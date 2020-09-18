  1. Home
Dan and Shay praise Jungkook's soulful cover of their & Justin Bieber's song 10000 Hours; Propose a BTS collab

In a recent interview, Dan and Shay acknowledged Jungkook for taking the time to deliver a soulful cover of their collaboration with Justin Bieber, 10,000 Hours.
53672 reads Mumbai Updated: September 18, 2020 12:03 pm
Dan and Shay commended Jungkook for taking the time to cover their and Justin Bieber's song 10000 HoursDan and Shay praise Jungkook's soulful cover of their & Justin Bieber's song 10000 Hours; Propose a BTS collab
There's just a feeling of bliss anytime BTS member Jungkook decides to cover a song; whether it be Lauv's Never Not or Dan and Shay, Justin Bieber's 10,000 Hours. Speaking of the latter, it was towards the end of July when Kookie shared his cover as BTS ARMY went absolutely gaga over his soulful vocals that were so apt for the romantic love song.

In a recent interview with eTalk via The Loop, Dan and Shay spoke candidly about Jungkook's viral cover and how they were thankful to the 23-year-old singer. Dan Smyers gushed that the My Time singer did an amazing job with his soulful 10,000 Hours cover while also revealing that the duo is big fans of BTS as they are so good, their music is amazing and on point. Moreover, Smyers confessed that he assumed Jungkook would just sing a couple of lines but when he went on SoundCloud, he saw that the singer had recorded the whole song which he found incredible.

"That’s a tremendous honour. Those guys are so talented and for him to stumble upon our song and to do a whole cover of it. You know it takes a lot of time to do something like that. To go into a studio and put the vocals in and record the whole thing and then upload it. That’s super kind of him to do that," Dan commended to eTalk.

Smyers gave a huge shoutout to Jungkook as well as ARMY for all the love they've received and even proposed a collaboration with BTS to which Shay Mooney concluded, "We're putting that into the world right now."

That's a collab we will definitely get behind!

ALSO READ: BTS: Jungkook drops a cover of Justin Bieber's 10000 hours only to delete it in minutes but ARMY saves the day

Would you like to see a collaboration between Dan and Shay and BTS? Let Pinkvilla know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Credits :eTalk,The Loop

