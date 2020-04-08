Dan Levy bares his soul in a goodbye note following Schitt's Creek finale: The show was the love of my life

Dan Levy penned an emotional goodbye note following Schitt's Creek finale and thanked his fans and co-actors for the successful journey.

After the finale episode of Schitt's Creek aired, it was time for Dan Levy to formally say goodbye to the popular television series that basically defined his career for 6 years. As he penned the goodbye note, he did not shy away from pouring all his emotions into it. The 36-year-old actor took to social media and posted an emotional tribute to the show, his fellow cast members and the fans. The journey was extra special for the actor who starred on the show as David Rose, the son of Johnny Rose, a character played by his real-life father Eugene Levy.

“This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years. Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful." The comedy series aired its first episode back in January 2015. The show revolved around a formerly rich family that suddenly goes bankrupt and tries to adjust to a not-so-luxurious lifestyle in a small town named Schitt's Creek.

In addition to Dan and Eugene, the show also featured Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara and Chris Elliott. “Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I'm going to miss the most. We built a family on those sets and it's reassuring to know that time won't ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know,” he tweeted about his co-stars.

Dan then wrote a special thank you note for the show’s loyal fans who have appreciated and supported the Canadian sitcom series from the very beginning. His character David Rose enjoys a massive fan base of his own. People loved the character from the very first episode. “As for our viewers, getting to share this show with you, getting to watch you champion it, tell your friends about it, herald its messages of love and acceptance with such empathy and passion… that is something I will never forget,” he wrote.

“The stories you have shared with me over the years have made me laugh and cry and feel empowered to keep making things that mean something,” He added. He also mentioned that through this show he realised that television can bring people together and also lead to various discussions on significant social themes in the world. Television has the power to not only bring people together in profound ways but also the power to change conversations and consequently change lives."

Thanking his fans for changing his like, the actor wrote, "Thank you for taking the time out of your busy lives to watch our show. I am forever grateful for this time we had together. Here's to many more stories and many more memories, whatever they may be," he concluded the note. The actor’s mother, Deborah Divine, also celebrated her talented son’s success on the show.

“Today I regret every single second of worry back in the uninformed 80’s-wondering how the world was going to treat my brilliant little boy who loved to twirl. Little did I know that he was going to kick that old world’s ass to the curb and create a brand new one,” she tweeted. Meanwhile, during an interview with Deadline, the actor opened up about deciding to end the show.

Speaking about taking the decision, considering the popularity the show enjoyed, Dan said the show was never meant to be a business project; he wanted it to be artful and meaningful. He said wanted to end the show on a high note with people craving for more. He did not want his viewers to think the makers were taking advantage of them and wanted to provide them with the best content until the very end.

Speaking about presenting an openly gay relationship in a TV show in a relevant and relatable manner, the actor said he never had any apprehensions about that part of the show’s plot. Although he did admit that he was very careful about telling the story as authentically as possible. He said he never wanted to handle the queer relationship in the show with a different glove. He said he never over thought about it and presented whatever came to him organically, just like a creator would present a straight love story.

