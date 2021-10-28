Dan Levy REACTS to viral photo with Paul Rudd; Clarifies speculations about a role in Ant Man 3

Dan Levy and Paul Rudd relished Indian food at a London restaurant in August this year. A photo of their dinner together went viral on social media, causing fans to speculate several things including if the Schitt's Creek star was to feature in Marvel's Ant-Man 3. During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dan spoke about the viral photo and put to rest all the rumours that netizens speculated.

One of the many things that about Dan and Paul's photo together left the netizens talking about was how young Rudd looked in the photo. Addressing that and also if the duo met for Levy's Marvel initiation, the Emmy Award winner clarified all the speculations saying, "I wish I was best friend's with him. Not true." He also further denied having a role in the upcoming Marvel film saying, "I'm not in Ant-Man."

Dan did agree with one observation that netizens made relating to the viral photo though and it was that Rudd does look younger than him. The Schitt's Creek star further joked about how he looked compared to Paul in the photo and said, "I look like a 98-year-old man."

While Dan maintained during his recent interaction that he isn't a close friend of Rudd, the duo has in the past collaborated for work. Levy starred in a small role in Paul's 2013 film Admission.

In the meantime, a major announcement did happen relating to Ant-Man 3 which is titled, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and it's that Bill Murray will be appearing in it.

