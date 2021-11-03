Dan Levy REVEALS going through stress and anxiety while filming Schitt’s Creek

Dan Levy, actor of Schitt's Creek, has spoken up about the immense levels of stress and anxiety he experienced while shooting the last season of the US comedy. Dan Levy, co-creator and actor of "Schitt's Creek," is in the new edition of British GQ this month, and he opens up about everything from the show's legacy to what's next on his plate.

In an interview with British GQ as per Metro, the 38-year-old Canadian actor recounted how, as the series rose in popularity, things became more difficult. "Because the more we built the show, the more proud of it I was. And the more I wanted to create more compelling and dimensional stories, the more we wanted to expand our world…" By the sixth season of the series, his stress levels had risen to the point where he could hardly move his neck.

"At one point there was an acupuncturist and a chiropractor coming to set every day at lunch to work on my neck so that I could actually perform and not, you know, look like I needed a neck brace,’ added Levy. However, the celebrity recently signed an eight-figure agreement with Netflix to work on movies and TV for the streaming service, beginning with a homosexual rom-com in which he would sit in various seats behind the camera (writer, director, and producer) as well as appear in the still-untitled film.

Speaking of this new project, Levy told the publication: "I’ve always wanted to make [a romcom]. I’ve always wanted to be in one. And as a gay person, you don’t ever get that kind of opportunity." The actor also discussed the legacy he thinks Schitt's Creek would leave for LGBTQ+ youngsters, stating that he wishes he'd had something like it as a child, hoping it would be some sort of consolation for me growing up. "It’s an incredibly emotional experience to know that I’ve done something that has helped, you know, lighten the load, or helped change the conversation within a family, or made someone feel empowered, because growing up that’s all I feel like I hoped for."

ALSO READ:The Big Brunch: Dan Levy to host upcoming cooking show for HBO Max