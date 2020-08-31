Danai Gurira aka Black Panther's Okoye pens a heartbreaking note to Chadwick Boseman: Nothing feels adequate

Black Panther actress Danai Gurira, who played Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, penned a heartbreaking tribute remembering Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman's death came as a shock to the world. The Black Panther actor battled with colon cancer for four years before he passed away on August 28. Following his demise, several Marvel Cinematic Universe stars took to social media and paid their tribute to the actor. From Chris Evans to Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, celebrities mourned his loss by sharing their memories of him. However, Danai Gurira broke our hearts with her emotional tribute to our beloved on-screen King T'Challa.

The actress played Okoye, the King's most-trusted aide in Wakanda, took to Instagram and poured her heart out as she mourned Chadwick's death. "How do you honor a king? Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate," she confessed before she showered him with praises. "I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy. My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy. He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace," she revealed.

"On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation," Danai added. The actress remembered him as someone who made everyone feel loved, heard and seen. "He played great, iconic roles because he possessed inside of himself that connection to greatness to be able to so richly bring them to life," she said.

The Avengers: Infinity War star said he had a heroic spirit who marched on his own drumbeat. "Hence his excellence as an artist and the incredible courage and determination as he faced life’s challenges; while still guiding us all," she said. Danai admitted that she still cannot wrap her head around this loss. "The children he inspired, my heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him. I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend," she concluded the post. She shared the tribute with a picture of hugging Chadwick and the set of chairs from the sets of the movie, probably Black Panther.

