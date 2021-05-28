Danai Gurira's Okoye to star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever & get her own origin spinoff series on Disney+?

According to a new report, Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye, Dora Milaje General in Black Panther, may reprise her fan-favourite character in three upcoming projects.

While MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans are definitely excited about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there's also a bittersweet feeling in regards to the loss of Chadwick Boseman. Nonetheless, the show must go on as director Ryan Coogler weaves his way through continuing the legacy of Wakanda in Black Panther's highly awaited sequel. Except for the epic title reveal, no other details have been unveiled so far, including the cast.

However, according to Deadline, a source reveals that Danai Gurira will be reprising her MCU character Okoye, Dora Milaje General, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That's not all! The report also disclosed that Danai's Okoye is getting her own origin spinoff series in Disney+. While Disney didn't comment on Deadline's story, it's also being reported that it would not come as a shock if Gurira also stars in Ryan's being worked upon Wakanda Disney+ series. This upcoming show first came into light back in February when it was announced that Coogler and his production house Proximity Media signed a 5-year overall exclusive Disney Television deal.

Meanwhile, speaking of the beloved Dora Milaje members, Florence Kasumba recently reprised her character Ayo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which starred Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka Falcon aka the new Captain America and Sebastian as Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier or as Wakanda natives call him, White Wolf.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in the US on July 8, 2022.

