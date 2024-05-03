Where To Watch The Dance Moms Reunion? Checkout Streaming Options

Five years post the last Dance Moms episode, familiar faces including JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke and Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker reunite for a two-hour special tonight on Lifetime.

The show, which aired from 2011 to 2019, showcased young dancers, their tough instructor Abby Lee Miller, and their involved mothers. In Dance Moms: The Reunion, alums and their moms will revisit key moments from the dramatic series.

Where to watch The Dance Moms Reunion

Notably absent from the reunion lineup are original cast members Nia Sioux, Maddie Ziegler, and Mackenzie Ziegler. Melissa Gisoni, the latter siblings' mom, explained in a YouTube video that they opted out due to concerns about mental health. Gisoni said, "It was a choice," She added, "And my girls -- you know, mental health is talked about everywhere, which I think is so fabulous -- and they just didn't want to do it."

Although they're close with many of the girls, they chose not to participate. Multiple girls reportedly didn't want Miller at the reunion, and she wasn't invited, according to People.

The special brings together the star dancers and their moms to reminisce about the show's impact and their journey to fame. It airs Wednesday, May 1, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Cable subscribers can watch on Mylifetime.com or through streaming platforms like DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Verizon, Philo, Sling, and Xfinity.

Cord-cutters can stream the special and Epic Showdowns on DirecTV Stream, Frndly, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, or Sling. On-demand viewing is available on Lifetime's app the day after airing, accessible with cable provider credentials.

Nia Sioux addressed her absence from The Dance Moms Reunion

Nia Sioux straightforwardly explains her absence from the Dance Moms reunion, stating she simply didn't want to participate. In a candid TikTok video, she addresses speculations and clarifies that her decision was not influenced by drama or seeking attention, but rather a personal choice.

Despite being frequently asked about the special, Sioux emphasizes that her reason remains uncomplicated: she just didn't have the desire to be part of it. Dismissing assumptions about other commitments, she asserts that her decision was solely based on her preference.

Sioux expresses gratitude for her time on the show, acknowledging its role in shaping her career and current life, but affirms that she's content with her current path.

Additionally, she emphasizes that she harbors no ill feelings towards her former castmates, highlighting her appreciation for her experience on Dance Moms.

Following the reunion, Dance Moms: Epic Showdowns, hosted by Christi Lukasiak, will air at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on Lifetime. This series revisits explosive dance battles and memorable moments from the show's nine seasons.

