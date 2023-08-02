Dancers want to drag Lizzo to court over sexual harassment lawsuit; key takeaways of the 44-page suit

The internet has been a worthy witness to Lizzo's advocacy for body positivity and equality from time to time. But it seems like the mask of inclusivity has fallen almost immediately. After a constant back and forth all week, three of her dancers finally filed a lawsuit against the songstress. The allegations that came up in the 44-page suit are grave and might even get the rapper canceled. From fat-shaming to forced conversions, here is a list of all the allegations that the songwriter will have to fight in court.

Lizzo accused of body-shaming and sexual harassment

The plaintiff's lawyer sent a copy of the 44-page lawsuit to The Daily Beast last night, confirming that the dancers were ready to catch the former employer in court. The number of allegations named Melissa Viviane Jefferson, Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, and her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley. Of all the allegations, Quigley has the most serious ones, including forced conversions and sexual misconduct.

Here is a brief list of the accusations by Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez against Lizzo and her Dance Captain:

Lizzo:

Accused of overworking dancers and making the group re-audition in an “excruciating” 12-hour rehearsal. Those she was “dissatisfied with” would be fired and sent home.

Accused of firing a dancer for challenging her claim that the group was drinking before performances.

Accused of making a “thinly veiled” comment relating to a dancer’s weight gain and later firing her for recording a meeting while suffering an eye condition.

Accused of coercing a dancer into touching a woman's breast at a strip club despite the dancer opposing.

Accused of inviting her dancers to a nude cabaret bar without disclosing the specifics of the performances

Shirlene Quigley:

Accused of trying to convert the dancers to her religion.

Accused of scolding the dancers for having pre-marital sex.

Accused of unwarrantedly discussing masturbation and sexual fantasies with the group.

Will the case go to court?

While the plaintiffs seem to be willing to go to court, the other side of the story remains unknown. As of the time of writing, neither Lizzo nor any of the members from her production have said anything about the lawsuit. It might seem that they have been advised against making any public statements. It will be interesting to see how this developing story unfolds shortly. Until then, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

