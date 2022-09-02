Lindsay Arnold & Sharna Burgess Exit Dancing With The Stars Season 31

The upcoming season of the beloved show Dancing With the Stars will soon be released on Disney+ . But this time, the series will go on without its two major pro dancers. Recently, both Lindsay Arnold and Sharna Burgess have confirmed, that they will not be participating in the Season 31 of Dancing with the stars.

Sharna Burges in her recent post shared,

"Hi, I have some news that I have to tell you guys, because I keep getting so many DMs about it," She added. "I, after long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right...I have made the really hard decision to not do the season this year of Dancing With the Stars. There has been a list that was released saying that I would be a pro and I won’t be."

Sadly, this season Burgess won't be competing as a pro but she is still having conversations about how she can still be a part of the show to an extent. While the dancer is physically fit, she believes she needs to devote time to her newborn Zane with her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green. The 37-year-old new mom shared "I was not ready to spend, at minimum, 10 hours a day away from Zane. I’m a full-time breastfeeding mama. And not only that, I just am so in love with being a mom. As much as it was hard to say no to Dancing...I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back."

While being vocal about her new journey as a mom Burgess also added, "I’ve been waiting for this for so long, so I am staying in that moment and I’m going to live and love every single bit of it. But it does not mean that I won’t be around...so you will see me, but it will just be in a different way."

Recently, Lindsay Arnold also announced that she won't be a part of season 31 of the Disney+ show. Arnold has been a part of the show for over 10 years. In a long Instagram post, Arnold shared,

"This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family. This show has changed my life forever and will always mean the world to me."

The dancer, mother to 2-year-old daughter Sage also shared "As many of you know my family and I live in [Utah] and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to L.A. and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah," Arnold added, "Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around."

She explained, "We exhausted every option we could think of to make it work but at the end of the day none of the options felt good in my heart or felt like the right thing for our lives right now," she continued. "We are also trying to grow our family and that in itself is a complicated logistical thing as I'm sure many of you understand."

While the two pro dancers decided to exit from the show due to personal reasons, they will remain steadfast in their support for the new season.

