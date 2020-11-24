Dancing with the Stars: Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev win; Nikki Bella ‘beyond proud’ of fiance Artem

The Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev took the Mirrorball trophy at the Dancing with the Stars finale.

One celebrity dancer has a new Mirrorball Trophy headed for their mantel! Dancing with the Stars on Monday crowned The Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev the new champions. Bristowe and her partner performed a repeat of their Argentine Tango to Toxic by Britney Spears and another dance to Sparkling Diamonds from Moulin Rouge on their final night. Both earned rave reviews.

The results came to the shock of some, who had been rooting for Catfish host Nev Schulman and pro Jenna Johnson. Ultimately, the pair came in second place, but Schulman showed no signs of hard feelings over his loss. "Congrats @kaitlynbristowe you were amazing! Huge thanks to everyone at @DancingABC for letting me be a part of this fantastic show," Schulman wrote on Twitter. In order to take the crown, Bristowe also beat out fellow finalists, actress Justina Machado and rapper Nelly. Justina came in fourth, Nelly came in third, Nev came in second and Kaitlyn won — also marking Artem’s first-ever mirrorball.

As soon as the victory was announced, Artem’s fiance and former WWE star Nikki Bella took to Instagram to congratulate the winning duo.

Watch Nikki’s reaction below:

“Yay!!! @theartemc & @kaitlynbristowe !!!! Wow what an amazing season!! And way to conquer a dream!! Both of you! Love you girly! And Artem love you so much! Beyond proud of you! I know what this truly means to you! And my heart couldn’t be happier for you,” she wrote alongside a video with her newborn baby and sister Brie.

