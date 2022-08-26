Dancing With the Stars Season 31: TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi to feature on the show

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 is all set to kick off soon and according to Deadline, the dance reality show is on its way to announcing the celebrity contestants soon. Among them, also happens to be TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi. As per Deadline, the mother-daughter duo will dance for the mirror ball trophy in season 31 and will compete against one another.

Charli D’Amelio has become one of the most famous TikTok stars and boasts of over 145 million followers. D'Amelio is known to have gained recognition for her beauty videos where she tries new products as well as for her dance. Charli's TikTok has showcased her performances and she also partnered with Derek Hough earlier this year to recreate a scene from the 1987 film Dirty Dancing for his ABC special Step … Into the Movies with Derek and Julianne.

Charli and her family have also appeared in their own show, The D'Amelio Show which has aired two seasons. The reality show showcases D'Amelio's journey to stardom from being a social media influencer. The eight-episode first season chronicled the lives of Charli, Dixie, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio as they moved from their native Connecticut across to Los Angeles. The show also showcased both Charli and Dixie’s mental health journeys as they dealt with social media hate and more.

As for Dancing With the Stars, the winners of Season 31 turned out to be NBA star Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach after facing a tough competition in the finale from Peloton's Cody Rigsby, The Talk cohost Amanda Kloots and Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa.

