Dancing with the Stars 2023: Competitive dance reality series to host Taylor Swift-themed night; here's what we know about it

The competition on Dancing with the Stars has been inching closer and closer to the final stages of the show. The celebrity dance reality series is all set to air its seventh episode on November 7, 2023, when seven of the eight pairings will move forward. The week after that, only six of them will remain and that is when the popular franchise will host its Taylor Swift-themed episode. Here's what we know about the same including who will be the guest.

Dancing with the Stars 32: Taylor Swift-themed night

On November 21, 2023, Dancing with the Stars will be honoring and celebrating Swift by hosting a night dedicated to the pop star. Six of the remaining couples will be performing to some of the chartbusters crooned by Swift. Additionally, a special guest judge related to Swfit's blockbuster Eras Tour will also be making an appearance. Mandy Moore, the lead choreographer for the massive worldwide tour will be the guest of the episode.

Two of the currently competing eight couples are yet to be eliminated and the remaining six will be the ones performing to Swift's hit tracks. The dance styles of the couples and songs are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite contestants during the live telecast. Votes combined with the scores by the judges will decide which of the couples stay and which of them are eliminated from the competition.

More about Dancing with the Stars 32

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, Dancing with the Stars 32 is judged by Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. As of now, the eliminated celebrity contestants include comedian Matt Walsh, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, model Tyson Beckford, NFL player Adrian Peterson, actress Mira Sorvino, and the recently evicted real estate agent as well as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky.

Dancing With the Stars: A Celebration of Taylor Swift will air on November 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+ while the episode will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. The theme for the upcoming November 7 episode will be Music Video Night while the previous episode on October 31 was titled Monster Night per the Halloween theme. In next week's episode, DWTS 32 will be hosting a Whitney Houston Night.

