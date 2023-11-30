Dancing with the Stars 2023 episode 10 recap: From semi-final performances to weekly score chart and elimination; here's what we know

Popular reality series Dancing with the Stars 32 aired its semi-finale episode recently and the finale stage is one step away. The dance show broadcast its tenth episode on November 28, 2023. The season started with 14 pairings of a celebrity and their dance partner, and this week the remaining five competed against one another. Here's a recap of what happened.

Dancing with the Stars, episode 10 recap and elimination

Episode ten saw the contestants preparing two rounds of dance performances to impress the judges to make it to next week's finale. Ariana Madix performed a jive to Runaway Baby by Bruno Mars and Foxtrot to Trampoline by Zayn and Shaed. She scored 28 out of 30. Jason Mraz did a Viennese waltz to his song I Won't Give Up and Paso doble to Diablo Rojo by Rodrigo and Gabriela. The judges score for his performance was 27 out of 30.

The other songs chosen by the contestants included Samba by Gloria Estefan, La Vie en Rose by Lady Gaga, "Love the Way You Lie by Skylar Grey, Boss by Fifth Harmony, Footloose by Kenny Loggins, and Come Away with Me by Norah Jones. As for the eviction of the episode, none of the couples were evicted despite Ariana and Xochitl being in the bottom two. All five of the pairs will be competing in the finale next week.

The nine eliminated celebrity contestants of the season include comedian Matt Walsh, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, model Tyson Beckford, NFL player Adrian Peterson, actress Mira Sorvino, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, social media star Lele Pons, actor Barry Williams, and reality star Harry Jowsey.

Dancing with the Stars, episode 10 score chart

Xochitl & Val: Samba + Waltz: 60 out of 60

Charity & Artem: Rumba + Quickstep: 59 out of 60

Ariana & Pasha: Jive + Foxtrot: 58 out of 60

Jason & Daniella: Viennese waltz + Paso doble: 57 out of 60

Alyson & Sasha: Jive + Waltz: 51 out of 60

The next episode of Dancing with the Stars is the season finale and it will air on December 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Disney+ and ABC. Each new episode of the DWTS 32 is available to stream the next day on Hulu. The season premiered on September 26, 2023.

