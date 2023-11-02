Dancing with the Stars 2023 episode 6 recap: From monster night performances and weekly score chart to elimination; here's what we know

Celebrity dance reality television series Dancing with the Stars is airing a new episode of its 32nd season every week and the competition is inching towards its top five pairings with each week's elimination. The installment aired its sixth episode on October 31, 2023, and it was titled Monster Night. The season started with a total of 14 pairings consisting of a celebrity and their dance partner, and after this week's elimination, eight of them remain.

Dancing with the Stars, episode 6 recap and elimination

Episode six featured Monster Night and Halloween-themed performances from all the contestants. Alyson Hannigan performed a Paso Doble on the song Supermassive Black Hole by Muse. Ariana Madix went for an Argentine tango on Bad Guy by Billie Eilish. Xochitl Gomez went for contemporary and chose the song Game of Survival by Ruelle. Charity Lawson performed Jive on the song Skeleton Sam by LVCRFT.

ALSO READ: Dancing with the Stars 2023 episode recap: From honoring Len Goodman and weekly score chart to elimination; here's what you need to know

Mauricio Umansky and his dance partner Emma Slater were eliminated this week, leaving eight pairings in the Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro-hosted show. As of now, the eliminated celebrity contestants include comedian Matt Walsh, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, model Tyson Beckford, NFL player Adrian Peterson, actress Mira Sorvino, and the recently evicted The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and real estate agent Mauricio Umansky.

About his elimination, he chatted with TV Insider and said, "I'm shocked. It would have been nice to have gone another week. This journey doesn't last forever. We've been aware of that." Mauricio concluded by saying that he really enjoyed the experience. He has been in the news for his separation from RHOBH star Kyle Richards after 27 years of marriage.

Dancing with the Stars, episode 5 score chart

Xochitl & Val: Contemporary: 37 out of 40 (+5 bonus points)

Ariana & Pasha: Argentine Tango: 37 out of 40 (+4 bonus points)

Jason & Daniella: Contemporary: 36 out of 40 (+3 bonus points)

Charity & Artem: Jive: 35 out of 40 (+3 bonus points)

Lele & Brandon: Paso Doble: 33 out of 40 (+4 bonus points)

Barry & Peta: Viennese Waltz: 31 out of 40 (+1 bonus point)

Mauricio & Emma: Argentine Tango: 31 out of 40 (+2 bonus points)

Alyson & Sasha: Paso Doble: 29 out of 40 (+2 bonus points)

Harry & Rylee: Argentine Tango: 28 out of 40 (+1 bonus point)

The next episode of Dancing with the Stars is titled Whitney Houston Night and will air on November 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Disney+ and ABC. Each new episode is avilable to stream the next day on Hulu. The season premiered on September 26, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dancing with the Stars 2023: When is new season of competitive reality series releasing? Cast, hosts, and where to watch