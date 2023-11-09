Dancing with the Stars 2023 episode 7 recap: From music video night performances and weekly score chart to elimination; here's what we know

Popular dance reality television series Dancing with the Stars has been airing a new episode of its currently airing 32nd season every week and the competition heating up with each shocking eviction. The reality show aired its seventh episode on November 7, 2023, and it was titled Music Video Night. The season started with a total of 14 pairings consisting of a celebrity and their dance partner, and after this week's elimination, only seven remain.

Dancing with the Stars, episode 7 recap and elimination

Episode seven featured tributes to some of the most iconic music videos of all time as the contestants sweated it out to get the best scores. Paula Abdul was the guest judge of the night and she walked in while her song Forever Your Girl played. Lele Pons performed Salsa on the song Whenever, Wherever by Shakira. Ariana Madix honored Britney Spears by going for Cha-cha-cha on I'm a Slave 4 U by the pop star and got the highest judges score.

Other songs chosen by the contestants included I'm Still Standing by Elton John, All for You by Janet Jackson, Hollaback Girl by Gwen Stefani, Candyman by Christina Aguilera, It's Gonna Be Me by NSYNC, and Take On Me by A-ha. As for the eviction of the episode, Lele Pons and her dance partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated this week, leaving seven pairings in the Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro-hosted celebrity dance show.

"I'm so grateful for everything. Everyone here is the best," Pons said after her eviction. As of now, the eliminated celebrity contestants include comedian Matt Walsh, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, model Tyson Beckford, NFL player Adrian Peterson, actress Mira Sorvino, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, and social media star Lele Pons.

Dancing with the Stars, episode 7 score chart

Ariana & Pasha: Cha-cha: 74 out of 80

Xochitl & Val: Jazz: 74 out of 80

Lele & Brandon: Salsa: 73 out of 80

Jason & Daniella: Jazz: 72 out of 80

Charity & Artem: Jazz: 72 out of 80

Alyson & Sasha: Quickstep: 70 out of 80

Barry & Peta: Quickstep: 65 out of 80

Harry & Rylee: Jazz: 64 out of 80

Team Young'n Style: Freestyle: 40 out of 40

Team 4 Everybody: Freestyle: 37 out of 40

The next episode of Dancing with the Stars is titled Whitney Houston Night and will air on November 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Disney+ and ABC. The guest judge will be actor Billy Porter. The week after, the theme will be A Celebration of Taylor Swift. Each new episode is avilable to stream the next day on Hulu. The season premiered on September 26, 2023.

