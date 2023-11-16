Dancing with the Stars 2023 episode 8 recap: Whitney Houston night performances, weekly score chart, and elimination; here's what we know

Dance reality series Dancing with the Stars aired the latest episode of season 32 recently and the competition has almost reached the semi-finals stage. The popular show broadcast its eighth episode on November 14, 2023, and it was titled Whitney Houston Night. The season started with a total of 14 pairings consisting of a celebrity and their dance partner, and after this week's elimination, only six remain. Here's a recap of what happened.

Dancing with the Stars, episode 8 recap and elimination

Episode eight saw the contestants honoring the iconic singer and actress Whitney Houston by performing to several of her hit songs. The late star passed away in February 2012 aged 48 after being found unconscious in her bathtub. Billy Porter was the guest judge of the night and he honored Houston in his way with his amazing performance on How Will I Know.

Harry Jowsey performed a Viennese waltz to I Have Nothing, while Xochitl Gomez chose to tango her way on I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me). Other songs chosen by the contestants included Higher Love, The Greatest Love of All, Didn't We Almost Have It All, I Will Always Love You, and Queen of the Night. As for the eviction of the episode, Barry Williams and his dance partner Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated this week.

"This has been the most wonderful experience of my life. Everyone here has made this a complete delight and I knew I won after the first night," he said. As of now, the eliminated celebrity contestants include comedian Matt Walsh, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, model Tyson Beckford, NFL player Adrian Peterson, actress Mira Sorvino, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, social media star Lele Pons, and actor Barry Williams.

Dancing with the Stars, episode 88 score chart

Xochitl & Val: Tango: 40 out of 40

Ariana & Pasha: Paso doble: 39 out of 40

Charity & Artem: Viennese waltz: 39 out of 40

Alyson & Sasha: Contemporary: 36 out of 40

Barry & Peta: Rumba: 35 out of 40

Jason & Daniella: Samba: 33 out of 40

Harry & Rylee: Viennese waltz: 28 out of 40

The next episode of Dancing with the Stars is titled A Celebration of Taylor Swift and will air on November 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Disney+ and ABC. The guest judge will be Mandy Moore, lead choreographer of the pop star's wildly successful Eras Tour. Each new episode is avilable to stream the next day on Hulu. The season premiered on September 26, 2023.

