Dancing with the Stars 2023 episode 9 recap: Taylor Swift-themed performances, weekly score chart, and elimination; here's what we know

Popular reality series Dancing with the Stars 32 aired its latest episode recently and the competition has now finally reached the semi-finals stage. The dance show broadcast its ninth episode on November 21, 2023, and it was titled A Celebration of Taylor Swift. The season started with 14 pairings consisting of a celebrity and their dance partner, and after this week's elimination, only five remain. Here's a recap of what happened.

Dancing with the Stars, episode 9 recap and elimination

Episode nine saw the contestants honor pop star Taylor Swift who has been enjoying a career-high at the moment with her re-recorded albums breaking records and her Eras Tour being a massive success. The pairs performed to several of her viral songs. Mandy Moore, the lead choreographer of Swift's tour, was the guest judge of the ninth DWTS episode.

ALSO READ: Dancing with the Stars 2023 episode 8 recap: Whitney Houston night performances, weekly score chart, and elimination; here's what we know

Ariana Madix chose to rumba her way on Cruel Summer while Alyson Hannigan did cha-cha-cha on You Belong With Me. Other songs chosen by the contestants included Don't Blame Me, August, Look What You Made Me Do, and Paper Rings, As for the eviction of the episode, Harry Jowsey and his dance partner Rylee Arnold were eliminated this week.

"I can’t believe we made it this far," he said post his eviction. As of now, the eliminated celebrity contestants include comedian Matt Walsh, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, model Tyson Beckford, NFL player Adrian Peterson, actress Mira Sorvino, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, social media star Lele Pons, actor Barry Williams, and reality star Harry Jowsey. This was the last episode prior to the semi-finals happening next week.

Dancing with the Stars, episode 9 score chart

Alyson & Sasha: Cha-cha-cha: 29 out of 40

Ariana & Pasha: Rumba: 37 out of 40

Charity & Artem: Argentine tango: 38 out of 40

Jason & Daniella: Argentine tango: 40 out of 40

Harry & Rylee: Rumba: 30 out of 40

Xochitl & Val: Quickstep: 38 out of 40

The next episode of Dancing with the Stars is the semi-finale and it will air on November 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Disney+ and ABC. Each new episode of the DWTS 32 is avilable to stream the next day on Hulu. The season premiered on September 26, 2023.

ALSO READ: Dancing with the Stars 2023 episode 7 recap: From music video night performances and weekly score chart to elimination; here's what we know