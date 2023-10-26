Dancing with the Stars 2023 episode recap: From honoring Len Goodman and weekly score chart to elimination; here's what you need to know

Popular dance reality series Dancing with the Stars is currently broadcasting its 32nd season and the competition is heating up with each week. The installment aired its fifth episode on October 24, 2023, and it was the Most Memorable Year special version. The season started off with 14 pairings of a celebrity and their dance partner, and now 10 of those duos remain.

Dancing with the Stars, episode 5 recap and elimination

Episode five featured a tribute to Len Goodman, the late head judge of the series from 2005 until 2022. For the unversed, he died from bone cancer in April this year, only three days before his 79th birthday. Mira Sorvino went contemporary and danced to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper. Charity Lawson performed on the song Lose You to Love Me by Selena Gomez. Ariana Madix moved to the song Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish.

Xochitl Gomez danced to the hit song Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez, Mauricio Umansky chose Rise Up by Andra Dey, and Lele Pons went with I'll Stand by You by The Pretenders. Goodman's tribute song was Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany's and a waltz was performed by the contestants, the hosts, and a few previous season participants.

Mira Sorvino and her dance partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated this week, leaving nine pairings in the Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro-hosted show. As of now, the eliminated celebrity contestants include comedian Matt Walsh, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, model Tyson Beckford, NFL player Adrian Peterson, and recently evicted actress Mira Sorvino.

Dancing with the Stars, episode 5 score chart

Charity & Artem: Contemporary: 28 out of 30

Xochitl & Val: Viennese Waltz: 28 out of 30

Jason & Daniella: Quickstep: 27 out of 30

Ariana & Pasha: Viennese Waltz: 24 out of 30

Lele & Brandon: Contemporary: 24 out of 30

Mauricio & Emma: Contemporary: 24 out of 30

Barry & Peta: Paso Doble: 24 out of 30

Mira & Gleb: Contemporary: 22 out of 30

Alyson & Sasha: Viennese Waltz: 21 out of 30

Harry & Rylee: Contemporary: 18 out of 30

The next episode of Dancing with the Stars is titled Whitney Houston Night and will air on November 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Disney+ and ABC. Each new episode is avilable to stream the next day on Hulu. The season premiered on September 26, 2023.

