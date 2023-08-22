Dancing with the Stars 2023: When is new season of competitive reality series releasing? Cast, hosts, and where to watch

Dancing with the Stars is back with a brand-new season and the 32nd installment of the competitive dance series is all set to entertain the audience. The last season premiered on September 19, 2022, and concluded in November with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her dance partner Mark Ballas crowned winners. Here's what we know about the upcoming season including the release date, cast, hosts, where to watch, the first promo, and more.

Dancing with the Stars 32 release date and teaser

Even though there is no official date as of now, Dancing with the Stars has been confirmed to release in the fall of this year. Season 31 and the upcoming season 32 were renewed in April 2022. "It's a new spin on Dancing with the Stars! Coming this fall, step into the new #DWTS season," the first promo of the season was announced with the poster on August 21, 2023.

ALSO READ: Len Goodman passes away at 78; Here are 5 things about the former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge

Where and when to watch Dancing with the Stars 32?

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars will air a new episode every Monday at 8/7c on ABC with simultaneous streaming on Disney+ and it will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. Last season, the series exclusively aired on Disney+ but this time around, the popular celebrity dance reality show is returning to its original home ABC. The season will also be streaming live on Disney+ and will be the first series to be simulcast on both platforms.

Advertisement

Who will host Dancing with the Stars 32?

Tyra Banks will not be returning as the host of Dancing with Stars season 32. In March this year, the 49-year-old television personality revealed that she was stepping back from the series to focus on her businesses. Julianne Hough will be joining Alfonso Ribeiro and the duo will host season 32 of Dancing with the Stars. Hough told Variety that the door was always been open for her and her decision to return has made it a full circle moment.

Dancing with the Stars 32 celebrity cast

The celebrity cast of the season will be revealed on September 13 but the first member was officially announced on July 7. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be making her dancing debut but she is no stranger to reality television content. She came into the limelight when the news of her boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheating on her with their co-star Raquel Leviss came out. She broke up with him and the Internet dubbed the affair Scandoval.

ALSO READ: Lindsay Arnold & Sharna Burgess Exit Dancing With The Stars Season 31