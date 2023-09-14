Dancing with the Stars 32: From Ariana Madix to Jamie Lynn Spears; here's the complete cast list of upcoming season of dance reality series

Dancing With the Stars is back with a brand-new season and the upcoming 32nd installment is all set to feature an interesting line-up of contestants. The official cast list of the celebrity dance reality series was released on Good Morning America on September 13. From actors and reality television stars to singers and socialites, viewers can expect a hoard of names.

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars will be co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. It will premiere on September 26, 2023, on ABC. Meanwhile, episodes of the series will be avilable on Disney+ for streaming. Here's the call list for the upcoming installment.

ALSO READ: Juliann Hough replaces Tyra Banks in Dancing With The Stars Season 32: 5 things to know about the new co-host

Dancing with the Stars 32 cast list

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Ariana Madix came into the public eye after starring on Bravo's reality series Vanderpump Rules. The actress attained limelight after her boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval cheated on her with her friend and their co-star Raquel Leviss. The Internet couldn't get enough of the drama which was dubbed Scandoval. Her dance partner is Pasha Pashkov.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

Charity Lawson was last seen giving away roses to the men vying to be her choice on the latest season of The Bachelorette. She got engaged to Dotun Olubeko, whom she chose from amongst the list of contestants. Her dance partner is Artem Chigvintsev, who previously won with another Bachelorette namely Kaitlyn Bristowe in 2020.

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater

Mauricio Umansky is a real estate broker but he became known for featuring alongside his wife Kyle Richards on her reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The couple recently came into the spotlight after it was revealed the two had split and were headed for divorce. They rubbished the divorce rumors but acknowledged they were going through a hard time in their relationship. His dance partner is Emma Slater.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten

Jamie Lynn Spears has acted in several projects, including the recently released sequel film Zoey 102, but being the younger sister of Britney Spears has definitely kept her in the spotlight. Her dance partner is Alan Bersten.

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong

Lele Pons is known for her social media skits and videos. With millions of followers on her Instagram and TikTok, she will definitely heat up the competition. Her dance partner is Brandon Armstrong.

Advertisement

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

Alyson Hannigan will be joining the rest of the contestants on this season of Dancing with the Stars. Her dance partner is Sasha Farber.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

Harry Jowsey might be known for Netflix's Too Hot to Handle but he is definitely planning to delve deeper into the world of reality television with his upcoming stint on the dance reality series. His dance partner is Rylee Arnold.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

Jason Mraz is switching it up from singing to dancing this time around. The Grammy Award-winning artist has a lot to prove and it'll be interesting to see how he steps up to the plate. His dance partner is Daniella Karagach.

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart

Adrian Peterson might be an impressive athlete but will he be able to keep up with all the dancing? He became the fifth-fastest player to run for 5,000 yards in 2010 and has an impressive list of achievements. How will he fare in DWTS 32? His dance partner is Britt Stewart.

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd

Barry Williams is one of the few older celebrities this season, but his Broadway experience might help crack the code to outdo the others. His dance partner is Peta Murgatroyd.

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko

Mira Sorvino is a talented actress and her role in Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion is well known but the competition is tough. How far will her dancing shoes take her on the show? Her dance partner is Gleb Savchenko.

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson

Tyson Beckford is a fashion icon and his modeling background will help him put up an elegant front but how will he fare when it comes to the dancing? His dance partner is season 26 champion Jenna Johnson.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Xochitl Gomez did a brilliant job as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but the dancing stage is a different ballgame altogether. She will definitely have a lot of eyes on her this season. Her dance partner is Val Chmerkovskiy.

Advertisement

Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki

Matt Walsh is wrapping up the impressive cast list of Dancing with the Stars 32. The Emmy Award-nominated actor is known for his performances and comic skill. What will his journey on DWTS be like? His dance partner is Koko Iwasaki.

ALSO READ: Len Goodman passes away at 78; Here are 5 things about the former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge