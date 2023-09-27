Dancing with the Stars pays tribute :'Late judge Le Goodman in season 32 premiere '

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 got off to a touching beginning as it honored its beloved former head judge, Len Goodman. During his tenure, the iconic ballroom dancing legend, who passed away at the age of 78 in April 2022, left a permanent imprint on the show. As a tribute to his memory, the contest introduced a poignant tribute that affected fans and contestants alike.

Len Goodman honoring a legend

In the debut of season 32, co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough presented a heartfelt tribute to Len Goodman. Ribeiro recognized Goodman’s absence, and Hough noted Goodman’s continuing presence on the show. “Len will always be going forward with us,” Drew said, while Alfonso announced that the beloved Mirrorball Trophy would be named the “Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy” in honor of the late judge. Last week, executive producer Conrad Green told USA Today the show opted to rename the iconic Mirrorball Trophy in honor of him.

A Tribute to Len Goodman

Along with the renaming of the Mirrorball Trophy, the co-hosts teased a special “spectacular tribute to Len from our dancers” airing in the coming weeks. The guarantee of this powerful, touching tribute ensures that Goodman’s memory will remain deeply woven into the fabric of the show.

Goodman also had an impact on the “ Dancing with the Stars” franchise; he was a judge from 2005 to 2022. He was the head judge on the U.K. version of "Strictly Come Dancing” from the show’s debut His talent and charm captivated fans globally.

Executive producer Conrad Green expressed the significance of the decision to rename the Mirrorball Trophy in Len Goodman's honor. He stated, "The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will now be lifted on Dancing with the Stars like the Vince Lombardi trophy is lifted at the Super Bowl." This decision ensures that Len Goodman's legacy will forever be intertwined with the show, a testament to the impact he had on both the show and its audience.

A fitting legacy

Alfonso Ribeiro, during an interview about the season 32 casting, revealed that the professional dancers were committed to preserving Len Goodman's legacy by incorporating his favorite dance elements into their routines. This dedication ensures that Goodman's spirit and contributions remain alive in every performance.

