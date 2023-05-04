Dancing with the Stars' Season 32: Cast, host, release date; Here's all you need to know

"Dancing with the Stars" is a reality television show that will soon embark on its new season and enter Season 32, which is said to be one of the most impactful seasons of all time. Will soon take form with a new constructive structure for the viewers.

Here's all we know so far about the upcoming reality show:

The Dancing with the Stars streaming location has been changed:

"Dancing with the Stars" is coming back for Season 32, which means as part of the transition from ABC to Disney+, the programme was renewed for Seasons 31 and 32 in April 2022. ABC and Disney+ are said to be streaming platforms where the reality show will be available to watch.

When will Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars" premiere?

Derek Hough has stated that Season 32 will premiere in the autumn, as there will be a splitting of time between the judges' table and his tour. "Dancing with the stars” is most likely returning to its original Mondays at 8 time slot on ABC.

What is expected for Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars"?

The professional cast is revealed about the same time as the celebrity cast. With Val Chmerkovskiy confirming his return for Season 32 in May. He believes his wife, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, who gave birth to their first child in January, and sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd, who is expecting her and former pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy's second kid in June, will also return to the reality drill.

Is Tyra Banks hosting Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars"?

Banks, who took over in July 2020 after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were sacked, told TMZ on March 16 that "it's time" for her to quit "Dancing" so she can focus on her companies.

Who will take Tyra Banks' place on "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32?

Julianne Hough, a former pro and judge, will take over for Banks.

Is Alfonso Ribeiro hosting Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars"?

Positively yes, as Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are new co-hosts. The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor joined the show as a co-host in Season 31 and has been a fan favorite since competing in and winning Season 19.

Which judges will return for Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars"?

Len Goodman retired after Season 31 and died five months later, on April 22, after a battle with bone cancer. Which is narrowed down to Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, who will be marking their return to the show as judges.

