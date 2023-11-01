Dancing with the Stars Season 32, Episode 6 Recap: Dancing duos dazzle with spooky routines in Halloween special

The spooktacular Halloween evening on Dancing with the Stars was a night to remember! Co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro welcomed guest judge Niecy Nash Betts, who had previously competed on season 10 of DWTS. Nash Betts expressed her excitement to return to the ballroom, this time as a judge.

Alfonso and Julianne set the stage for the night, explaining the format: each celebrity and their partner would perform an individual routine, followed by a thrilling second round known as the dance monster-thon. In this round, they would battle to out-dance their fellow competitors and earn extra points on the leaderboard. The excitement was palpable as Monster Night began!

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Xochitl Gomez, known for her role in the Marvel universe, was riding high after the previous week's success, which had earned her the first perfect score of 10. She recalled how she had been "jumping for joy" and was filled with excitement.

However, as she prepared for the Halloween-themed episode, known as Monster Night, Xochitl acknowledged that it was a bit out of her comfort zone due to her tendency to get easily frightened. While rehearsing her contemporary dance set to "Game of Survival" by Ruelle, Xochitl drew comfort from her acting skills. Still, she felt the weight of the expectations set by their previous outstanding performance.

During their performance, an unexpected twist occurred when Xochitl seemed to suffer an ankle injury midway through the routine. Her professional partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, had to carry her down the stairs to receive feedback from the judges once they had finished. Despite the challenge, the judges had high praise for Xochitl. Bruno commended her for "creating a monster" through her dance, while Carrie Ann appreciated Xochitl's storytelling ability, describing it as "powerful" and comparing her to an aerialist.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Ariana Madix, took a moment to reflect on her previous week's success, where she received a score of 9. The Vanderpump star acknowledged that she couldn't afford to slip and needed to keep improving.

Ariana's performance on Argentine tango to a strings version of Bad Guy by Billie Eilish truly wowed everyone in the room. Niecy described it as "beautiful" and confessed that she was obsessed with it. Bruno called it "terrific" and "thrilling," appreciating the authenticity and purity of her Argentine Tango. Carrie Ann echoed the positive sentiment, stating that Ariana had what it takes to win and possessed something truly spectacular. Derek wrapped up the praise by labeling it as "beautiful" and celebrating her flawless execution.

As a result of her outstanding performance, Bruno awarded Ariana her first perfect score of 10 for the season.

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd

Barry Williams, known for his role in The Brady Bunch, acknowledged that they were at the midway point of the contest and desperately wanted to continue because he was genuinely enjoying the experience. Barry felt that he was hitting his stride and having the time of his life, not wanting to miss any part of it.

While rehearsing their Viennese Waltz to It's A Man's, Man's, Man's World by James Brown, Barry emphasized the importance of nailing the choreography to showcase his contender status. However, the judges had mixed comments about his performance. Derek loved Barry but felt the dance's character overshadowed it. Niecy praised his footwork and passion, while Bruno acknowledged his ability to stay on the beat but noted that Barry needed to maintain his posture. Carrie Ann celebrated the routine as incredible and appreciated Barry's connection with the audience. Despite the critiques, Barry remained determined to excel in the competition.

Results of Dancing with the Stars: Season 32, Episode 6

After an eventful evening of Halloween-themed performances, hosts Alfonso and Julianne revealed which couples would advance to the next week. Charity and Artem, Xochitl and Val, Ariana and Pasha, Jason and Daniella, Lele and Brandon, and Barry and Peta secured their spots for the following round.

This left Alyson and Sasha, Mauricio and Emma, and Harry and Rylee as the remaining three couples, though not necessarily in the bottom three. Ultimately, it was announced that Mauricio and Emma would be eliminated from the competition.

Mauricio expressed his gratitude for the incredible journey, stating that it had been an extraordinary experience. Emma, too, became emotional as she reflected on their partnership, emphasizing the special bond they had formed, which held significant meaning for both of them.

Here are the scores and bonus points earned by each couple during the dance monster-thon:

Xochitl & Val: Contemporary, 37 out of 40 (+5 bonus points)

Ariana & Pasha: Argentine tango, 37 out of 40 (+4 bonus points)

Jason & Daniella: Contemporary, 36 out of 40 (+3 bonus points)

Charity & Artem: Jive, 35 out of 40 (+3 bonus points)

Lele & Brandon: Paso doble, 33 out of 40 (+4 bonus points)

Barry & Peta: Viennese waltz, 31 out of 40 (+1 bonus point)

Mauricio & Emma: Argentine tango, 31 out of 40 (+2 bonus points)

Alyson & Sasha: Paso doble, 29 out of 40 (+2 bonus points)

Harry & Rylee: Argentine tango, 28 out of 40 (+1 bonus point)

Dancing with the Stars continues to air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

