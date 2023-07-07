Dancing with the Stars Season 32: Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix to join the show after Tom Sandoval fiasco

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, is set to join the cast of "Dancing with the Stars" season 32. The exciting announcement was made by Madix herself and "DWTS" judge Derek Hough on "Good Morning America."

Madix is the first celebrity revealed to be participating in the upcoming season. She and the yet-to-revealed celebrities will try to captivate the audience with their dance moves once the show airs this fall. While fans eagerly await the full cast reveal on September 13th, Madix's participation has already sparked anticipation.

Having joined 'Vanderpump Rules' in season 2 and becoming a main cast member in season 3, Madix has become a familiar face to viewers. During the show's 10th season earlier this year, she found herself at the center of a major scandal involving her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, and fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

Dubbed the Scandoval by the public, it was revealed that Madix's long-term boyfriend was cheating on her with her co-star Raquel Leviss. It garnered significant attention and showcased Madix's resilience and fan-favorite status, as best wishes and support poured in from all corners for Ariana.

Madix took to her Instagram to thank her fans and support, writing "I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I've never even met in the last two weeks. when I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. I am so f*cking lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run."

Beyond reality TV, Madix has pursued acting, appearing in CollegeHumor videos and sitcoms like Dads, Anger Management, and The Other Two.

Fans can catch the new season of Dancing with the Stars on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.

