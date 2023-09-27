Dancing with the Stars Season 32: Where to watch the latest episodes? Streaming info, cast, and other details

Dancing with the Stars is back and the fans are going gaga over the new contestants and the first episode that came out this week. But a large section of the audience continues to worry on where to watch the show online. As the season continues with the episodes, there are many online streaming options that fans can explore. Thus, here is everything to know about the show's streaming details, cast, and other episode details. Read on.

Where to watch Dancing with the Stars Season 32

The highly-anticipated 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars is back, featuring a star-studded cast and thrilling dance performances. If you're eager to catch all the action and glamour of this beloved dance competition, here's where and how you can watch Season 32.

As per Billboard, new episodes of "Dancing With the Stars" will premiere on Tuesdays via ABC and Disney+. Disney+ subscribers can enjoy the convenience of streaming the show on the platform. If you're not already subscribed to Disney+, you can sign up for a subscription to access not only Dancing With the Stars but also a wide range of content from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

There are various subscription bundles available for those who want to maximize their entertainment options. For example, you can join Hulu + Live TV, which offers live television, Hulu, and Disney+ all for $49.99/month, saving you $60 over three months. This package includes access to over 90 channels, including ABC.

If you prefer to pay annually, you can opt for the Disney+ Premium annual plan, priced at $119.99. By choosing this plan, you'll get 12 months of Disney+ for the price of 10 months, giving you more value for your subscription.

Cast of Season 32

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 is set to dazzle audiences with its star-studded cast and exciting lineup of contestants. The show will feature 14 celebrities paired with professional dancer partners, including notable figures like Tyson Beckford, Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Harry Jowsey, Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Adrian Peterson, Lele Pons, Mira Sorvino, Jamie Lynn Spears, Mauricio Umansky, Matt Walsh, and Barry Williams. The judges for this season will include longtime favorites Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough, while Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will host the show, bringing their unique flair and energy to the dance floor.

