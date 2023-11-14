Dancing with the Stars to have 'A Celebration of Taylor Swift' episode; Details inside

Taylor Swift has had one of the greatest years that any pop-star has ever had. She has successfully re-released and reclaimed some of her best music. She delivered the biggest music tour with her incredibly successful Eras Tour and the subsequent movie of the same is also doing great in theaters. Now even the most popular reality shows are also jumping on the Taylor Swift trend.

Dancing With The Stars to have a special Taylor Swift episode

Taylor Swift fever is at an all time high. Everyone is bowing down to the greatness of the pop-singer and her incredible achievements. The dancing reality show, Dancing With The Stars is not behind on this trend as the show is having A Celebration of Taylor Swift episode, which will feature all the contestants performing on the Lover singer’s biggest hits.

The episode will air on November 21, in which all the remaining couples will compete against each other while performing on Taylor Swift’s songs.

The show has even roped in the lead choreographer from the Style singer’s Era’s tour, Mandy Moore to serve as a guest judge on the special episode.

A dream year for Taylor Swift

The year 2023 has been nothing short of spectacular for Taylor Swift. She has amassed a huge fan following throughout her career and is getting the rewards of her hardwork and talent in multitudes.

Her Eras Tour has been named the most profitable concert run of all time with a reported earning of around $4.1 Billion. Not only that, the release of her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album became her fastest selling album yet. The release of her Eras Tour concert movie was also met with tremendous excitement by her fans, who made it a $200 million box-office hit.

No other artist before her has had such a huge year in terms of popularity and revenue. This is what makes her a unique artist who seems to have a midas touch, with anything she even remotely associates with getting huge popularity. With just a few appearances from her, the NFL viewings increased exponentially owing to her fans’ absolute support. That’s why even reality shows are hoping to cash in on her fame and attract such viewers.

