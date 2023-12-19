Dandadan Anime unveils Fall 2024 premiere; cast, teaser & more to know

The anticipation of Manga fans touched new heights on Saturday at the Jump Festa ‘24 for Dandadan fans, as it unveiled the main cast and the October 2024 premiere date for Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan paranormal mystery battle & romantic comedy" television anime adaptation. The character-voiced version teaser video set a fire through the crowd with excitement and enthusiasm.

Starcast for Dandadan

The anime will star Shayan Wakayama as Momo Ayase, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun, Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo Granny, and Kazuya Nakai as Alien Serpo. Hiroshi Seko, with his world-famous works like Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Mob Psycho 100, is supervising and authoring the series’ scripts while Fūga Yamashiro, the renowned assistant director of Tatami Time Machine Blues, directs the animation at Science SARU. Kensuke Ushio, the composer behind Chainsaw Man, DEVILMAN crybaby, and Liz and the Blue Bird, is in charge of the music and symphony. Yoshimichi Kameda (Mob Psycho 100) designs the aliens and supernatural beings, while Naoyuki Onda (Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc) designs the characters.

The much-awaited synopsis

Viz Media publishes the Manga and the story begins with Okarun battling strong spirits and aliens with a spirited grandmother and his high school crush by his side, for the power of his hidden ‘family jewel’.

When it comes to what they will and won't believe in the paranormal, Momo Ayase and Okarun are at different ends of the spectrum. They go down a path of covert crushes and supernatural fights they have to take part in to believe as they try to prove each other wrong!

With the UFO enthusiast at her school, whom she calls "Okarun" because of his unique name, Momo Ayase forges an unusual bond. Momo thinks aliens are nothing more than ridiculous, even if she believes in spirits. On the other hand, her new acquaintance holds the exact opposite belief. The two went out to disprove one another to make things right: Okarun to a scary tunnel and Momo to a UFO hotspot! What follows is a lovely tale of youthful love and strangely aroused ghosts and aliens.

