D'Andra Simmons admitted to hospital post getting diagnosed with COVID 19

D'Andra Simmons is known for her stint in shows like The Real Housewives of Dallas. Read on to know more.

In an unfortunate state of events, The Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19. She has been admitted to the allocated ward for coronavirus patients at the UT Southwestern Hospital, claims reports. This piece of news has been confirmed by Simmons’ representative who also added that she is in bad shape. However, it is still not known how the 51-year old reality show star got infected or ended up being bedridden at the hospital.

However, her representative did mention that her oxygen level is borderline and that she has started taking Remdesivir. Not only that but the representative also asked everyone to respect the family’s privacy and send their prayers for her speedy recovery. For the unversed, Simmons is the only Real Housewife star to be checked and treated for COVID-19. Meanwhile, her colleagues Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley did not require any hospitalization. As earlier reports stated, the production crew made sure to keep the actors safe on the sets.

Not only is everyone wearing masks but also doing temperature checks. A report by TMZ states that the star cast has been mostly shooting outdoors owing to the unprecedented situation. As for D’Andra Simmons, we pray for her speedy recovery. The reality show star was born in Dallas and is popular for shows like The Real Housewives of Dallas and I don’t give a Rip. She tied the knot with Jeremy Lock back in the year 2014.

