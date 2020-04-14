Dangerous Lies Trailer: Netflix's new thriller finds Camila Mendes trapped in a murder mystery

The makers Netflix's new thriller film Dangerous Lies drops its trailer online and the Camila Mendes starrer seems like an absolute brainteaser.

The trailer of Netflix's new thriller film Dangerous Lies dropped online and it looks like a perfect pick for breaking the monotony these days. The Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher starrer sure seems like a promising one as the trailer itself gave the fans an adrenaline rush! The film will be premiered on Netflix from April 30 and the trailer gives a sneak peek into the chiller. As seen, the thriller finds Camila Mendes trapped in a murder mystery who seems unaware of where life is taking her.

The plot revolves around Katie Franklin, a waitress who after losing her job, becomes the caretaker of a rich elderly man in his estate in Chicago. The two form a great bond but the man passes away and unexpectedly makes Katie his heir. After having received the entire property and wealth, Katie and her husband move into his estate but soon find themselves falling victim to a series of lies, scam, and murder. They receive a big fortune to themselves but it comes with a price. But the brainteaser is all about the question is Katie really innocent?

Watch the trailer:

Considering an alternate possibility, is Katie's husband really not involved in the murder? The trailer shows him a bit to happy to receive all the money and it could be possible that he's the mastermind behind the big murder. Dangerous Lies seems to be a blend of Netflix originals Murder Mystery and Riverdale. Where Murder Mystery was all about finding out who executed the cold-hearted murder, Riverdale too had the same plot but with a series to twists and turns at each step.

