Daniel Bryan on his future plans post his WWE contract expiring: I still have to figure out the amount of work

During a recent interview, Daniel Bryan shed light on how he's trying to find "the right balance" when it comes to his future plans after his WWE contract expires.

Daniel Bryan's future in WWE has been in question ever since he made his miraculous return in 2018 post an apparent career-ending injury. The 39-year-old wrestler has stated in various interviews that he's relinquishing his status as a full-time wrestler to that of a part-time capacity because he wants to be there for his family; wife Brie Bella, daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, 3, and Buddy Dessert Danielson, 9 months.

In a recent interview, taken before he lost the Universal Championship Match to Roman Reigns and was banished from WWE SmackDown, Daniel was asked by TVLine that when his WWE contract expires in September, what does his future plans look like - a part-time wrestler, a backstage role or occasionally appearing in the ring? Clarifying on his contract expiration details, Bryan quipped, "It’s funny that people gravitate towards the date 'September' and I think it’s because that’s when my last contract ended, but it doesn’t end in September," while choosing to keep tight-lipped about when his WWE contract actually runs out.

Daniel confessed that he's "still trying to figure out" what his WWE future looks like. Bryan elaborated about his current mindset, "I had a tag team match on SmackDown last Friday, and it was a lot of fun, but my neck was just wrecked. I’m going to be 40 in May and my daughter likes to get on my shoulders to pick leaves from a Japanese maple in front of our house [and he couldn’t this time due to the pain]. You get to that point where it’s like, how long can I do this full-time and still be able to do those kinds of things with my daughter?"

Bryan further questioned "the right balance between part-time and that sort of thing." According to Daniel, it could be "just every once in a while when the urge strikes" or even a proper schedule "where it's like eight months on, these months off." Bryan admitted to TVLine, "One of the coolest things about wrestling, and just be being an independent contractor in general, is that you can say, 'Well, I really only want to do this amount of work.' What that amount of work is, I have no idea yet. I still have to figure it out."

However, Daniel also acknowledged that he needs to be "respectful" of the people who are "relying" on him "to go to work." Sooner rather than later, he has "to give them an answer" which he's "trying to figure that out, trying to be responsible as an employee of somebody who's taken care of our family very well. But then also, trying to take the time to figure it out."

For fans, as long as Daniel Bryan's health is of topmost priority, everything else is secondary!

ALSO READ: WWE News: Daniel Bryan REVEALS that he is done being a full time wrestler: I love being a dad

A part-time wrestler or a backstage role; how do you wish to see Daniel Bryan's wrestling career in the future post his WWE contract expiring? Share your personal picks and honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :TVLine

Share your comment ×