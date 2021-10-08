Daniel Craig asks Rami Malek to reveal his 'charge' for babysitting Prince William & Kate Middleton's kids

Daniel Craig has hilariously reacted to Rami Malek's babysitting offering Kate Middleton and Prince William. While the James Bond actor must have had the royal family's best intentions at heart while doing so, his costar Craig has taken to poking fun at him for playing Mary Poppins for the Cambridges.

For the unversed, during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote James Bond, Malek had opened up on asking Kate Middleton in 2019 BAFTAs, to give him a call if they ever need someone to babysit their children. Malek had even mentioned that it was easier to speak to them and make conversation, as he had some "familiarity with Princess Kate and Prince Will."

For Craig, he couldn't believe Malek had the guts to offer that, and said, "That seems quite forward to me," while visiting Kimmel on October 6, a day after Malek's appearance. The actor, 53, jokingly asked Malek to reveal his 'charge' for babysitting the royal kids. "What was he gonna charge an hour?" Craig hilariously asked. "I don't remember him being muscled off anywhere at any point, so maybe they made a deal," he joked, referring to Malek's babysitting offer to the Cambridges.

Malek had also noted that Kate Middleton might have been "taken aback" during their first meeting as he asked her about her health post Prince Louis' birth. "I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, 'This must be exhausting,'" Malek recalled.

Some members of the royal family had attended the James Bond: No Time to Die premiere in London where they walked the red carpet as well. Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton met the cast and production team of the movie backstage, and the Cambridge Duchess stole the show in a Jenny Packham gown.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Daniel Craig honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star; No Time to Die's Rami Malek attends