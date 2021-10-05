Daniel Craig bids adieu to James Bond; Remembers his first day as the British spy

After the release of his final film as James Bond, Daniel Craig recently looked back at his time as the 007 agent. The 53-year-old No Time To Die actor chatted with ET ahead of the premiere of the latest film, which will be his fifth and final time playing the British spy. Looking back at his experience in the franchise, Craig said: “I am very proud of what we have done. I am so lucky to have had this opportunity the last 16 years. What happens in the future, it just feels like it is going to take 15 years to unpack all of this, to figure out what just happened. Sometimes it was a slog, it has gone like that [snaps his fingers].”

Reminiscing, Daniel said that he still remembers the day he was announced as the next Bond! In his candid chat, Daniel said that he remembered the day “like it was yesterday,” but still found it challenging to “put a kind of explanation on the whole experience.”

He added: “I have changed immeasurably since I began this in my professional life, and in my personal life, I try to self-examine a little bit. It’s given me a confidence that I didn’t have when I started off, this confidence to sort of try and make the best of what you have and make the best movies you can. That is all I have ever tried to do [with] these films. We have a beautiful, beautiful bunch of people, actors and some of the best crew in the world. That is all I ever, ever wanted out of this.”

