Daniel Craig Birthday: When the James Bond star revealed his FIRST reaction after landing the 007 role

Daniel Craig may have bid adieu to his James Bond role with the release of No Time To Die but we are still not over his amazing 007 act. It's amazing how the actor successfully played the role of the British agent for fifteen years, spanning across five films. From pulling off some crazy action sequences to delivering the iconic James Bond lines with panache, it's hard to argue that there's ever been a better James Bond than Craig.

As the actor turns 54, we celebrate his birthday by taking a trip down memory lane, to the time when it was first announced that Daniel Craig will be starring as James Bond. While fans were thrilled about the announcement given his past work in films such as Munich, the same reaction wasn't given by the actor when he first heard that he had been chosen to play the 007 agent.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Daniel spoke about his first reaction on learning that he had bagged the James Bond role. The actor opened about being reluctant to take on the role. Speaking about how it all came about, the actor said, "Barbara Broccoli approached me to play it and I said 'thank you very much, it's very nice but I think you got the wrong guy.'" Craig then added that she was very persistent and the rest as we know it is history.

A character like Bond comes with its own set of fan frenzy and discussing the same, the actor also spoke about finding the fanfare very "disconcerting" at the start although Craig maintained that he began to enjoy it later. He also described taking on the role of the 007 agent as an "honour."

In his career as James Bond, Daniel Craig starred in five films including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die. The actor recently bid adieu to the famed franchise in an emotional manner. As for his post-Bond roles, the actor will be next seen in Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2 where he will return as detective Benoit Blanc.

ALSO READ: 5 roles we'd love to see Daniel Craig in after bidding farewell to James Bond