Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn KICKSTART Knives Out 2 shoot in Greece; Rian Johnson marks Day 1

Knives Out 2, which is already a highly-anticipated sequel for fans of the Oscar-nominated 2019 instalment, has officially kickstarted production in Spetses, an affluent island in Greece, as revealed by director Rian Johnson on Twitter. Amongst the star-studded cast, spotted on set by paparazzi were Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Madelyn Cline.

Sharing a gorgeous snap from the sets of Knives Out 2 that includes an expensive camera setup against a serene island location as the aesthetic background, Rian's witty humour came to play with the filmmaker tweeting, "Aaaaaaaand WE'RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores." In the photos, which are being circulated on social media, the cast is seen snazzily dressed as they filmed a sequence where they're seen hopping on board a cruise.

Check out Rian Johnson announcing Knives Out 2's Day 1 shoot below:

Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores. pic.twitter.com/SUFptCpl3G — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 28, 2021

We can't wait to see Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) solving another unpredictable mystery!

Meanwhile, according to reports, Knives Out 2's filming in Greece will be concluded by the end of July or August. The jam-packed ensemble of Knives Out 2 also included Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Jessica Henwick.

Interestingly, Netflix made a gobsmacking move of acquiring the rights of Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 for more than USD 460 million. The only contingencies of the extremely pricey deal were that Daniel must star as Detective Benoit Blanc in the sequels and that each sequel must have at least the same budget as Knives Out.

