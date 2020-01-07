Daniel Craig describes James Bond's No Time To Die in just THREE simple words; Find Out

Like every other James Bond film, No Time To Die also is an action-packed one and has already created a buzz after the trailer was dropped last month.

Movie buffs are in for a treat this year as some action-packed films are set to release in the West. One of them being Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die. Like every other James Bond film, No Time To Die is an action-packed one and has already created a buzz after the trailer was dropped last month. The film's stars were recently spotted at the Golden Globes 2020 and while they cut a stylish figure on the red carpet, Daniel Craig was asked to describe the upcoming film in three words.

The Knives Out actor was speaking with Variety ahead of the Golden Globes ceremony and Craig cheekily replied when he was asked to describe No Time To Die in three words. The actor immediately replied, "That's impossible." The host went on to say that it wasn't three words. However, netizens pointed out that it was indeed three words. A Twitter user wrote, "That is impossible - 3 words sir. Don’t try to trick Mr Daniel there." Well, while we would have loved some more adjectives that describe No Time To Die, we can't help but agree with Craig.

That is impossible - 3 words sir. Don’t try to trick Mr Daniel there — Olivia (@Nimitrix_Panda) January 6, 2020

At the Globes, actor Rami Malek, who stole the show in the film's trailer, revealed that his character is 'unique' and 'complex'. He told host Ryan Seacrest, "Daniel (Craig) calls him misunderstood. But I had the most extraordinary time going head-to-head with that man. No Time To Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga and stars Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, and Billy Magnussen debuting into the Bond franchise. The film will hit the screens on 8 April, 2020.

