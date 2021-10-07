Daniel Craig DISCLOSES how Queen Elizabeth II reacted to James Bond: No Time To Die

Daniel Craig has recently revealed what Queen Elizabeth II thought James Bond: No Time To Die, and it seems like the Queen had quite a hilarious reaction.

With the royal family’s appearance at the James Bond: No Time To Die premiere in London, many fans have been willing to know how Queen Elizabeth II might have reacted to the brand new movie and Daniel Craig’s last performance as the 007 agent. So, for the royal family fans, Daniel Craig has the perfect answer for you.

During an interview about the movie with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM show, via Just Jared, the actor revealed what the Queen told him after watching his gig as James Bond. Craig, 53, recalled the sovereign joking about his acting, and his character as the mighty James Bond. “She said, she said, ‘yeah, you’re the one that doesn’t smile.’ She nailed me,” Craig opened up.

The Queen definitely seemed to have reacted to the movie quite well, and shared her take on Craig’s portrayal of Bond by referring to him as “the one that doesn’t smile.” Previously, the Queen and Daniel Craig had also teamed up for a stunt at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, England.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge were present at the James Bond: No Time To Die world premiere, where the Cambridge Duchess stole the show with her iconic golden Jenny Packham gown. Rami Malek recently revealed what other royals including the Cambridge duo thought about the movie, and noted that he could make out their reactions from their body language while watching the movie. According to Just Jared, Malek thought that Prince William and Duchess Kate were taken aback by the movie.

