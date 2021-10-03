Daniel Craig feels Quantum of Solace was ‘a bit of a s**t show’ as compared to his other James Bond films

With the growing number of positive reviews for James Bond: No Time To Die, Daniel Craig has opened up on how he felt while filming the James Bond movies for fifteen long years. While the actor opened up on happy memories, he also weighed in on filming the famous Quantum of Solace, calling the filming "a bit of a s**t show."

During an interview with The Empire Film Podcast, via ET Canada, Craig recalled the time when the success of his first James Bond film Casino Royale led to making the second one. He opened on feeling the weight and expectations of playing the 007 agent far more while filming James Bond: Quantum of Solace. "I would sort of yearn [for] the person I was when I did Casino. Too much knowledge sometimes is not a good thing," Craig said, adding that with Casino Royale, he was "in the dark about a lot of things" which led him to work better as James Bond.

The James Bond actor then went ahead to recall how the "weight of it [playing the iconic James Bond] sort of bore down," as he started filming the second movie Quantum of Solace. "The trouble with [Quantum of Solace], it was a bit of a s**t show, to say the least," he said, during The Empire Film Podcast, via ET Canada. Craig added that the "weight" of playing the character for the second time made him "lock up."

In the podcast, Craig admitted to having his fondest filming memories of James Bond from his first movie under the franchise, Casino Royale. "I remember shooting [Casino Royale] with massive fondness," Craig opened up. Craig recalled having faith in the first movie, saying that he knew "Casino was good." "You kind of go, 'Wait and see, it's going to be great, don't worry.'" Craig recalled, via ET Canada.

Craig's fifth and final James Bond movie No Time To Die is currently in theatres.

ALSO READ: James Bond actor Daniel Craig to be HONOURED with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame