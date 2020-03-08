Daniel Craig gives a new 'sneak peek' at No Time To Die on SNL after James Bond postponed due to Coronavirus

Daniel Craig plays James Bond in a hilarious SNL parody sketch of his upcoming film No Time To Die. Check it out.

While the fans were eagerly waiting for the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, to hit the movie theatres, it was announced earlier this month that the film’s release date has been pushed back following the Coronavirus outbreak. The Daniel Craig starrer movie, which was initially scheduled to release on April 10, will now hit the movie theatres in November. Although the news did end up upsetting a lot of fans, Daniel's latest appearance on Saturday Night Live more than made up for the delay.

The actor hosted the latest episode of SNL and even appeared in a parody of the upcoming Bond movie. Addressing the delay in the release date during his monologue, the actor said the film’s producer gave him a sneak peek of the film to share with the viewers. And what came next, was the most hysterical parody of the film. The clip featured Craig as his iconic character 007. During the sketch, he meets up with a woman in a casino, played by Chloe Fineman, who claims to have special information. “I always thought your game was state secrets... where's your boss?” Craig asks.

Check out the video here:

And now...a sneak peek of #SNL pic.twitter.com/EQuxdIvX6P — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

However, before he could talk about it further, Bond gets distracted by a game of craps. He rolls multiple winning games and gets all excited and pumped up. But as the game starts to get difficult he exclaims, “I can't believe my heart is beating so fast. Can I get a vodka and Redbull,” 007 hilariously requests instead of his signature martini. “Ladies and gentlemen, I have an announcement to make – I'm buzzed!” he says during the sketch.

With the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the globe, the makers have decided to put a hold on the film for now. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, MGM, the studio behind the highly awaited spy thriller, will take a USD 30 million to USD 50 million hit by moving the film's release back by seven months.

