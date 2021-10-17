Daniel Craig makes a HILARIOUS cameo in No Time To Die co star Rami Malek's Saturday Night Live sketch

Rami Malek made an impressive hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 16. The No Time To Die actor spoke about loving bad guy roles in his monologue and was featured in some hilarious sketches. Although, in one of them, Malek's talents were overshadowed as a surprise cameo was made by Daniel Craig.

Craig starred in a funny sketch with Malek and SNL regular Keenan Thompson which saw them taking part in a "Prince-off" to decide who should play the musician in a fictional biopic – directed by Get Out’s Jordan Peele. In the audition video, the James Bond actor turns up dressed like a Prince and says, "Is it too late to audition for the prince? It’s a horror movie. It’s about racism right? I’m here, I’m ready. Can I at least have a try?"

The sketch further ends with Thompson, Malek and Craig all performing the musical snippet together.

It's no surprise that Daniel turned up for a surprise cameo in Malek's SNL debut episode given how well the duo bonded while working on No Time To Die. In fact, Craig and Malek got so close that the duo even shared a kiss on set as confirmed by Rami himself during a talk show appearance.

As for hosting Saturday Night Live, Daniel has done it twice till now, after he made his debut on October 6, 2012. He later also returned to host the famous show again on March 7, 2020, to host for the second time.

