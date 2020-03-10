Daniel Craig on No Time To Die: We struggled to keep Donald Trump out of this film but of course it is there

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In a recent interview, Daniel Craig let his guard down while talking passionately about his biggest role to date; playing James Bond. While speaking about No Time To Die, which will be Daniel's last film as the famous British spy, the 52-year-old actor revealed that the team struggled to keep Donald Trump out of their film.

In some upsetting news for James Bond fans, No Time To Die, which was earlier slated for an April 2020 release is now pushed back by seven months owing to the coronavirus outbreak in key global markets. This means that we have to wait some more to see Daniel Craig as James Bond, one last time! From Casino Royale (2006) and Quantum of Solace (2008) to Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015), five years later, we finally get No Time To Die, and Daniel will surely be hitting it out of the park!

During an elaborate interview with GQ about playing James Bond, Craig couldn't help but mention Donald Trump as well as other real-world affairs and how they tie down to the successful franchise. "We struggled to keep Trump out of this film. But of course, it is there. It’s always there, whether it’s Trump, or whether it’s Brexit, or whether it’s Russian influence on elections or whatever," the 52-year-old actor stated to GQ. Moreover, talking about what the famous British spy represents in the grander scheme of things, Daniel pondered, "There’s something I feel that Bond represents, someone who’s there, trying to do the job and doesn’t want any f*****g publicity."

"And this is a joke because he drives a fucking Aston Martin and does all these ridiculous things. But these people exist.… It’s the ambulance service. I know it’s terribly kind of romantic. But they are people who are just getting on with it and saving people’s lives," Craig added.

However, Daniel also notes that it's not the way the world works now. Instead, it's about humiliating others to save one's own skin which he deems as f*****g cowardly.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die is slated to release in the UK on November 12, 2020, and in the US on November 25, 2020.

