Daniel Craig praises Knives Out co star Ana De Armas; Recall being ‘giddy’ before filming

Former James Bond Daniel Craig recently opened up about his role in Knives Out! The 53-year-old No Time To Die alum recently made an appearance on SiriusXM’s Lunch with Bruce podcast and expressed his excitement about the film Knives Out. Daniel started off by confessing his love for gay bars and looked back at the time when he went to a gay bar in LA. Daniel first recalled: “I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One of the reasons, because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often… Because the aggressive d–k swinging in hetero bars… I don’t want to end up eating in a punch up. And I did. That would happen quite a lot.”

Craig continued, “And it would just be a good place to go. Everybody was chill, everybody. You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay. And it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of, you know, it was an ulterior motive.”

While talking about Knives Out, Daniel said, “I read this thing and I laughed out loud the first time I read it and I read it again. And I laughed out loud when I read it. I was giddy because it just doesn’t happen. I mean, it rarely happens. You get a script as good as that.”

Remembering how quickly the film fell into place, Craig recalled, “I think I was only like four months later we were shooting. It was off the ground really, really quickly… I spent four months solidly working on this accent.”

The former Bond also praised his co-stars and said, “And then the cast started coming in and it was just like, like Jamie [Lee Curtis] and then Ana [de Armas]. Who’s just amazing. And then Mike Shannon and Chris Evans. It’s like, oh, Chris Evans is doing it. Like what? It’s like, I mean… they come and bring their A game.”

