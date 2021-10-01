Daniel Craig REACTS to viral meme of him introducing The Weeknd on SNL

After the release of his final film as James Bond, Daniel Craig recently spoke to The New York Times and opened up about the film, but more importantly, about becoming a meme! While speaking to NYT, the 007 actor was told about the viral meme of him introducing pop icon The Weeknd on Saturday Night Live, when asked if he knew about the viral phenomenon, Craig simply said: “No, what is that?”

The actor was explained that post his SNL appearance, fans shared a clip of his introduction of the Canadian rapper, which is delivered with “a sense of relief,” as a way to usher in the actual weekend. As soon as Craig understood the meme, he said: “They do? It’s amazing. I don’t know what that is, but thank you. That’s lovely. I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about.”

The meme originally started when Craig appeared on SNL back in March 2020, ahead of the originally planned release of his film Not Time to Die, before it was pushed back again in lieu of the COVID 19 pandemic.

In other news, Craig’s final film as Bond was finally released in theatres yesterday and has received rave reviews. The franchise famously follows the secret British spy from Secret Intelligence Service. In No Tiem To Die, Craig aka Bond can be seen on a mission to save a kidnapped scientist, things, however, take a threatening turn when Bond finds himself on the trail of a mysterious villain, who's armed with dangerous new technology.

